NC couple 'HUNTED' by CIA, U.S. Marshals

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. – A husband and wife turned fugitives lead the CIA, Navy Seals and US Marshals on a manhunt-- but they're not really fugitives-- and $250,000 was on the line.

But, it was all in good fun.

Stephen and English King, participated in the new CBS show, HUNTED. The show follows nine teams of two in a real-life manhunt. The premise- each team must evade capture from highly skilled professional investigators for 28 days. They must stay off the grid long enough to avoid being found within 100,000 square miles of the southeastern United States. If they win, they get $250,000.

In early 2016, CBS producers approached the couple about being on the show. At first, they were hesitant.

“The first thought that entered my mind was there’s no way you can do this and my family confirmed, there’s no way you can do this," said English.

Investigators scoured the internet and used cellphone histories to determine behavioral patterns while Hunters in the field worked on potential hiding places. The couple knew when they went on the run, they would have to leave behind cellphones, social media, technology-- even their car.

English said, "Just being so outside the comfort of your every day life and what you do every day is appealing, but the fear for me was the unknown of where are we going to be each day? Where are we going to sleep, where are we going to eat?”

Over the course of the manhunt, Stephen said the mental pressure of staying off the grid eventually started to wear on him.

“You just get beaten down over and over and over again and there were so many times when you think, 'what’s going to happen today' and 'are we going to make it through the night?' 'What’s going to go on?' You just, mentally you never rest."

His wife added, “We were pretty naïve because it was far more stressful. It a great experience, yes, but I thought it would be more fun involved but it was intense.”

The Kings said after returning from the grueling chase, it took time to get used to not looking over their shoulders every second.

“It’s more the sounds of cars passing or any black van or police cars or any type of authority, you think, 'oh they’re close!'" laughed English.

The two look forward to watching the show and seeing how often the hunters and investigators were close to capturing them.

“It may be those moments when we thought we were safe, but in reality they may have been right around the corner. We don’t really know any of that stuff so it’ll be really interesting to see," Stephen explained.

Stephen and English said they would do it all over again. They said the experience showed them things they never knew about each other, even after 15 years of marriage. English learned Stephen was the most patient person, and Stephen learned his wife is stronger than she lets on.

And English now appreciates unplugging. The mom of three daughters returned from the trip with a new perspective.

“I personally am so involved with social media and being on my phone that I forget my family and what’s going on around me, and what I took away from this experience is how much I appreciate my family.”

Stephen said he hopes their journey teaches their young children about overcoming fears.

“Hopefully our girls specifically will be able to see that through us. Sure, there’s a lot in this world that can be overwhelming and scary but you know what there’s good things and there’s good things in this world, you just have to go out there and find it.”

In a preview of the show, U.S. Marshals gave the Kings a "slim to none chance" of staying on the run longer than 14 days.

“They’ve never had to hide before and we do this for a living," said one U.S. Marshal.

Obviously, you’ll have to watch to see how long they managed to stay on the run. HUNTED premiers January 22 following the NFL’s AFC Championship game. The series then moves to Wednesdays on January 25 with a special two-hour episode starting at 8 p.m.

