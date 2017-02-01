Regal Cinemas offering $35 tickets to watch all Oscar nominated films

- (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Regal Cinemas is offering an incredible 10-day deal for movie-goers in February.

Regal's "Best Picture Film Festival" is offering tickets for $35 which buys guest access to watch all the nominated Oscar films.

The Regal Cinema locations which are offering the deal are located in Charlotte, Wilmington and Cary.

The nine nominees include Moonlight (R), Hell of High Water (R), Manchester By The Sea (R), Hacksaw Ridge (R), Lion (PG-13), La La Land (PG-13), Arrival (PG-13), Fences (PG-13), Hidden Figures (PG-13).

For more information, click here. To buy tickets, click here.

