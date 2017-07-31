Rejoice, MTV fans: 'Total Request Live' is back

Here's a throwback for your Monday: MTV is bringing back Total Request Live. .
MTV will revive the daily show, which ran from 1998 to 2008, starting Oct. 2, the network announced Monday.
The move is part of a new strategy to attract viewers to what MTV is calling "the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans."
In its heyday, TRL featured teen-friendly musicians such as The Backstreet Boys, the Jonas Brothers and Beyonce.
“MTV at its best — whether it’s news, whether it’s a show, whether it’s a docu-series — is about amplifying young people’s voices,” MTV president Chris McCarthy told The New York Times.
The series will air from a Times Square studio, just like old times, but with an upgrade: The place is almost 200% bigger.
MTV said the updated "8,700 square-foot multi-functional studio allows for bigger audiences, expansive sets and simultaneous productions including new digital extensions of TRL."
Carson Daly, the original show's host, won't return for the new series, which will bring on five new revolving co-hosts.
The guys and gals sharing the TRL mic include:
Amy Pham, a DJ, actress and TV host.
so i've been editing for the last like 6 days straight idk what day it is or who i am but now there's new videos on my channel like this festival vlog! i'm too delirious to come up with anything witty to say so like subscribe comment click link in bio pretty plz? ❤️❤️❤️ (photo: @rudyrudyrudyrockineverywhere)
Rapper, actor and comedian John Whitfield, aka D.C. Young Fly.
Erik Zachary, an on-air host for iHeartMedia’s 103.5 KISS FM in Chicago.
Lawrence K. Jackson, a journalist, actor, producer and television/radio personality.
Recently ended my tenure of almost 4 years at @revolttv -- The experiences that I've gained since first signing on as a 22-year-old kid has been unparalleled and shown me that whatever I want is attainable if I chase it with a pure heart and relentless hustle. Thank you to the incomparable @diddy for giving a young kid not from a major city or industry plant a chance to live my truth. You made your first million dollars at 19 so I have much more work to do and a big THANK YOU to everyone I've worked with during my time there. 📸 by @perrylperry • #CantStopWontStop #revolttv #BlackExcellence #TheLawToday #Revolt #DreamBig #BadBoyForLife #teamlove
Tamara Dhia, a writer, producer and host from Complex.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs