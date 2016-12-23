Reports: Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack mid-flight

Carrie Fisher in October. (Photo: Andy Kropa, Invision/AP)

(USA TODAY) -- Carrie Fisher has suffered a heart attack on a flight Friday, according to media reports.

TMZ and The Los Angeles Times reported that the actress, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports that the emergency occurred about 15 minutes before landing, and an EMT on the plane administered CPR before landing. The plane arrived just after 12:00 p.m. PST and Fisher was rushed by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

The LA Times reported that she was in critical condition.

The actress, 60, has been making waves recently promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist. In it she revealed that she and her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on-set that they kept secret for decades.

Fisher's reps did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.