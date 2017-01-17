Ringling Bros. Circus comes to Charlotte one last time

AFP PHOTO/ ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (Photo credit should read Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages! This is your last chance to see the famed circus act of the Ringling Brothers in Charlotte.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will parade into the Spectrum Center February 1-5 for their final shows in the Queen City before the circuses closure in May.

The announcement of the circus permanently taking down their tents shocked the nation. While some were happy about the decision, citing the circus enabled animal cruelty, others were saddened as the show has been running for 146 years.

According to NBC News, the decision was made after the show saw a steep drop in ticket sales, particularly after the performances ended the incorporation of live elephants.

The show, "Out Of This World," will be in Charlotte while "Circus Xtreme" will make its final rounds in other cities. Currently, tickets are being sold for the final shows in Charlotte between $15 to $35 on TicketMaster.

