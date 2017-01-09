Ryan Gosling thanks 'sweetheart' Eva Mendes in touching Golden Globes speech

(Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Hey girls, and guys. Ryan Gosling has a Golden Globe statue for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy and a poignant way of words.

The La La Land star began his acceptance speech with the signature wit, which we swoon over him for.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for (fellow nominee) Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” Gosling said. “Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here so if you don’t mind? Okay.”

The actor’s speech then became more sincere as he articulated his gratitude to his partner, Eva Mendes, who dealt with numerous challenges while Gosling was filming, proving she is quite the Superwoman.

Congrats to @RyanGosling, who won #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/KQUy719r5P — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” he said, “and there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you and if I may I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.”

Mendez died last April at the age of 53, Entertainment Tonight and People report.

Copyright 2016 WCNC