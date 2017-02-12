'SNL': Spicer's back, and now he's got a leaf blower

Watch out, White House Press Corps: Spicey's back.

Melissa McCarthy answered comedy fans' prayers, rolling back onto the Saturday Night Live stage as the embattled press secretary, complete with a motorized podium, ready to take the fight right to the front row of the briefing room.

@nbcsnl where's that motorized podium Spicer drove? — felicia ruiz😼 (@katwomanfifi) February 12, 2017

Her Spicer also swapped out last week's super soaker with a leaf blower trained on a reporter who dared question a White House statistic saying 80% of Chicagoans have been murdered.

Spicey is really blowing away the White House press corps. #SNL pic.twitter.com/HSbKAX07zz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

There was also a QVC-style pitch for Ivanka Trump's fashion line. "I'm wearing one of her bangles right now!" McCarthy/Spicer proclaimed before doing a Bridesmaids leg lift to reveal a pair of patterned pumps.

The presidential prop box, which was rolled back out to explain extreme vetting.

"Ya got your TSA agent right here. First, we got Barbie. Nice American girl, back from her dream vacation. We know she's OK because she's blond. So she gets in. Now, who's up next? Uh oh, it's Moana. Whoa. Slow your roll, honey. We're gonna pat her down. Then we're gonna read her emails and if we don't like the answers — which we won't — BOOM! Guantanamo Bay!"

USA Today