Steve Carell trolls fans of The Office with comeback tweet

To quote Tom Petty: "Don't do me like that."

In a troll move that Dundler Mifflin's Michael Scott would certainly appreciate, Steve Carell fooled all of us into thinking the show was making a comeback.

“Wikipedia is the best thing ever,” Carell’s character in The Office once said. “Anyone in the world can write anything they want about any subject. So you know you are getting the best possible information.”

But what if we’re talking about Twitter?

That’s exactly what the comedian did Wednesday in fewer than 140 characters. The Golden Globe winner tweeted that the popular NBC comedy would be returning to airwaves. Minutes later, he followed it up saying he meant “Will and Grace (Typo),” which was announced to be making a comeback with a 10-episode revival in 2017.

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo) — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

And while The Office may not be returning (yet) any time soon, we still have the memories.

