Study: Dogs love reggae, soft rock

Service Dog (Photo: Niall Kennedy/Flickr)

If you’ve ever wondered if your canine companion has a favorite song, a new study may have the answer.

According to the Scottish SPCA, dogs respond differently when exposed to certain types of music. And after learning that music clearly “has an effect on a dog’s behavior,” researchers say reggae is a solid winner for dogs.

But if you aren’t into Bob Marley, don’t worry. Your dog might have a hankering for Taylor Swift or Kanye West.

“Overall the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences,” said Professor Neil Evans.

Copyright 2016 WCNC