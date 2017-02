Actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin, co-recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things.' (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

Pizza, beer, chicken wings, Eggos?

The Super Bowl debuted some exciting news for science fiction fans.

Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things, aired the release of their trailer for the second season of the show during America's biggest sporting event. Netflix will begin streaming the show on Halloween.

Watch the trailer below:

Not working on mobile? Click here.

