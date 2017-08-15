Close 3 White wines that you should try this summer Trevor Burton shares them with us. WCNC 12:42 PM. EDT August 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Pisano Torrontes$14.99J.V. Fleury Cotes Du Rhone $16.99Kaila Grillo$14.49 © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse Sinkholes pop up after heavy rains Online maps tracks active hate groups Protesters topple Confederate statue Predator uses puppy to try to lure children Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses Crews recover body of teenage boy from lake New apps put police and parents on alert Just Dial 911, Not 112 PGA clean up underway More Stories Storms wash away portion of Mallard Creek Road Aug 15, 2017, 4:56 a.m. Online map tracks active hate groups Aug 15, 2017, 12:10 a.m. What's the difference between 98% and 100% totality… Aug 15, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs