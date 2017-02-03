WCNC
Close

4 tips for flawless eye makeup

Guest is Stanley Owings

WCNC 1:05 PM. EST February 03, 2017

www.impactcolorcosmetics.com 704-299-6215

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories