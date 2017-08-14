A lighter chicken salad

www.chefalyssaskitchen.com

Summer Chicken Salad with Grilled Lemon and Basil Vinaigrette

Serves 8

Grilled Lemon Basil Vinaigrette Dressing:

2 lemons

¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves

2 Tbsp. packed fresh parsley leaves

1 Tbsp. honey

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Prepare a grill or cast iron grill plate heated to 450 degrees F.

2. Cut lemon in half and remove any visible seeds. Place cut-side down onto the grill in the hot spot and caramelize, about 2 minutes. Rotate 90 degrees and grill 2 more minutes. Remove and set aside until cool enough to handle.

3. Once cool, squeeze the lemon juice into a blender and puree with the remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning to taste. Chill in refrigerator while preparing the salad.

Roasted Tomatoes:

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, sliced thick

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs basil or 2 Tbsp. pesto sauce

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Toss the tomatoes with the garlic and olive oil. Lay on a sheet tray and roast in the oven for 30 minutes, until they begin to burst and the skins are caramelized. Cool on the sheet tray for 5 minutes before serving.

Chicken Salad:

1 whole chicken, roasted or rotisserie, warm

4 ounces fresh mozzarella, diced small

Salt and pepper

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Pull the chicken and place in a large bowl. Toss well in the grilled lemon basil vinaigrette. Once coated, add the mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, pine nuts and a pinch of salt and pepper, then gently mix just to spread the ingredients throughout. Serve room temperature with some bread if desired.

