A lighter chicken salad

Summer Chicken Salad with Grilled Lemon and Basil Vinaigrette
Serves 8
Grilled Lemon Basil Vinaigrette Dressing:
2 lemons
¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves
2 Tbsp. packed fresh parsley leaves
1 Tbsp. honey
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Prepare a grill or cast iron grill plate heated to 450 degrees F.
2. Cut lemon in half and remove any visible seeds. Place cut-side down onto the grill in the hot spot and caramelize, about 2 minutes. Rotate 90 degrees and grill 2 more minutes. Remove and set aside until cool enough to handle.
3. Once cool, squeeze the lemon juice into a blender and puree with the remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning to taste. Chill in refrigerator while preparing the salad.
Roasted Tomatoes:
1 pint cherry tomatoes
2 cloves garlic, sliced thick
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 sprigs basil or 2 Tbsp. pesto sauce
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
- Toss the tomatoes with the garlic and olive oil. Lay on a sheet tray and roast in the oven for 30 minutes, until they begin to burst and the skins are caramelized.
- Cool on the sheet tray for 5 minutes before serving.
Chicken Salad:
1 whole chicken, roasted or rotisserie, warm
4 ounces fresh mozzarella, diced small
Salt and pepper
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
- Pull the chicken and place in a large bowl. Toss well in the grilled lemon basil vinaigrette. Once coated, add the mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, pine nuts and a pinch of salt and pepper, then gently mix just to spread the ingredients throughout. Serve room temperature with some bread if desired.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs