WCNC
Close

A Touch of Faith Gospel Choir

A Touch of Faith Gospel Choir

WCNC 12:45 PM. EST February 13, 2017

 

COPYRIGHT 2017 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories