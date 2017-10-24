All things Buffalo

-buffalo wings

-buffalo melts

-buffalo cauliflower

Wings

1 -10lb bag of frozen uncooked chicken wings(if you’re going to go to the trouble of making wings...make a lot:) 2-sticks of salted butter

1-12 oz bottle of Red Hot Wing Sauce (can use just the regular Red Hot sauce but why not us the wing sauce and doctor it up:) -salt/pepper/olive oil -vegetable oil Put frozen wings on a greased cookie sheet ...generously salt and pepper and olive oil. Partially cook at 400 in the oven

In a deep skillet: put vegetable oil halfway up and turn on high -Add partially cooked wings and crisp up.....

In a saucepan: melt entire bottle of wing sauce and two sticks of butter and that’s it:) -take crispy wings from the frying pan and add to the sauce pan ...cover with sauce and then get them out fast:) Serve with homemade ranch dipping sauce with blue cheese crumbles in it!

Buffalo melt

In a crockpot:

1- bag of frozen chicken tenders

1- spoonful of chicken base

2-sticks of butter

Cook on high for 4 hours ...shred chicken and add a bottle of frank’s red hot wing sauce and a cubed up block or cream cheese ....cook on love for another 30 minutes

-Serve on Hot Dog buns and add fresh shredded sharp cheddar on top and toast up in a 450 oven and then add homemade ranch dressing to the top when you take out :) -Serve with oven fries: cut up fresh potatoes cooked at 450 with olive oil and salt and pepper (a little Parmesan cheese is yummy, too)

Buffalo Cauliflower

1-head of cauliflower

1/4 cup of Frank’s red hot

Olive oil

You can cook on stove top or in oven

Chop cauliflower in small pieces(tastes way better when small and crispy:) ...almost like you aren’t eating cauliflower Add to a baking sheet or frying pan with olive oil add a generous amount of salt and pepper and sauté on high or bake at 450

Add the buffalo sauce when at desired crispness. Sprinkle some blue cheese crumbles on top if for a party.

Serve with homemade ranch dipping sauce

Any questions: email at bbeckyjustice@gmail.com

