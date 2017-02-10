Appetizer Trio

Baked Mozzarella Sticks

8 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

8 Egg Roll Wrappers

Olive Oil or Pan Spray

1 Cup Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata – warmed up.

Freeze Mozzarella Sticks.

Remove from freezer and roll up in egg roll wrapper. With your finger, rub water on the seam and seal. Place seam side down on your greased cookie sheet..

Bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes,

Serve with Cannizzaro Marinara or Cannizzaro Arrabbiata!

You can freeze rolled cheese sticks and bake them frozen when you are ready!

Crispy Baked Ravioli

Serves 6-8

1 Pound Fresh (or thawed frozen) Ravioli (any flavor)

1 Egg Beaten + 1 Tbls Water

1 Cup Plain Breadcrumbs or Panko

1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

2 Tsp Salt

1 Tbls Fresh (or dried) Chopped Parsley

8 Oz Cannizzaro Marinara or Cannizzaro Arrabbiata or Mushroom Marinara for Dipping

Preheat oven to 400̊. Place a baking rack on a cookie sheet and spray with Olive Oil or pan spray. Mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan, salt and parsley. Dip ravioli in egg mixture, then breadcrumb mixture and place on rack. Mist with Olive Oil spray. Bake at 400̊ for 10 minutes, flip and bake for another 10 minutes or until toasted and brown. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan & parsley for presentation. Dip in your favorite warm Cannizzaro Sauce!

Pizza Quesadilla

1 Large Tortilla

1 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

8 Pepperoni

1 Cup Fresh Spinach



Spray a large frying pan with cooking spray. Place tortilla in and cover half of the tortilla with half of the cheese. Layer on the pepperoni and spinach and top with remaining cheese.

Fold the tortilla in half and cook until golden brown. Flip once or twice.

