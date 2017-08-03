Apple enchiladas

Apple Enchilada
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
Granny Smith Apples, peeled,diced
2 each
Ground Cinnamon
2 teaspoon
Ground Nutmeg
½ teaspoon
White Sugar
3 tablespoons
Unsalted Butter, diced
2 tablespoons
Flour Tortillas, 8”
6 each
Unsalted Butter
4 tablespoons
White Sugar
4 ounces
Brown Sugar, packed
4 ounces
Water
4 ounces
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
Combine white sugar (3 tbs), cinnamon (1 teaspoon), nutmeg in a small bowl
Place diced apples in a small bowl and toss with white sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg mixture, and diced butter
Spoon covered apples evenly onto all tortillas
Roll up tortillas and place seam side down on a lightly greased baking pan
Bring butter (4 tbs), white sugar (4oz) and brown sugar (4oz), and water to a boil in a medium sauce pan.
Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly for 3 minutes
Pour sauce evenly over tortillas; sprinkle with extra cinnamon on top if desired
Bake in a pre-heat oven for 20 minutes
Talking points are the same except that this is a great apple dessert.
