Apple enchiladas

Apple Enchilada

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

Granny Smith Apples, peeled,diced

2 each

Ground Cinnamon

2 teaspoon

Ground Nutmeg

½ teaspoon

White Sugar

3 tablespoons

Unsalted Butter, diced

2 tablespoons

Flour Tortillas, 8”

6 each

Unsalted Butter

4 tablespoons

White Sugar

4 ounces

Brown Sugar, packed

4 ounces

Water

4 ounces

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Combine white sugar (3 tbs), cinnamon (1 teaspoon), nutmeg in a small bowl

Place diced apples in a small bowl and toss with white sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg mixture, and diced butter

Spoon covered apples evenly onto all tortillas

Roll up tortillas and place seam side down on a lightly greased baking pan

Bring butter (4 tbs), white sugar (4oz) and brown sugar (4oz), and water to a boil in a medium sauce pan.

Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly for 3 minutes

Pour sauce evenly over tortillas; sprinkle with extra cinnamon on top if desired

Bake in a pre-heat oven for 20 minutes

Talking points are the same except that this is a great apple dessert.

