Apple-stuffed french toast

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

4 large crisp-sweet apples, cut into 1/2 inch cubes (empire apples)

3/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 Loaf Challah or Brioche Bread

3 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Confectioners’ sugar and syrup (optional)

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat. Add apples and 1/4 tsp nutmeg and cook until apples begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Add 2 Tbsp water and sugar; stir to coat apples. Cook until fruit is tender, about 5 more minutes, then set aside. Heat griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Heat over to 350 degrees. Fit baking pan with a wire rack and set aside. Make a 2 inch slit into each bread slice to create a pocket. Stuff 3 Tbsp apple mixture into each bread pocket and press to close. In a large shallow bowl, which together eggs, milk, cinnamon and remaining 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Brush griddle with butter. Dip bread slices into egg mixture and cook until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a prepared baking pan and bake 12-15 minutes. Dust with confectioners sugar and serve as desired with syrup.

Serves 4-6.

