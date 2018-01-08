Asian Noodle Soup Betty – Yields 4-5 servings

6 cups homemade broth (my Basic Chicken Broth recipe below) or use good quality store bought broth or make broth with organic chicken broth concentrate in a jar

1/2 lb peeled cleaned and deveined shrimp

1/2 lb sea scallops

4 oz fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, caps sliced into strips

6 oz napa cabbage, sliced across into thin strips

2 baby bok choy, washed, drained, cut into vertical strips

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

Garnish:

2 eggs, beaten, made into thin crepes, julienned (2-3” long)

1/4 cup nori julienned (2-3” long)

Scallions thinly sliced on bias

Cilantro roughly chopped

Cook noodle of choice according to package directions but slightly undercook so they’re al dente, and distribute into 4 soup bowls. Meanwhile, bring stock to a boil and add the mushrooms and vegetables. When tender add shrimp, scallops and cook till seafood are just cooked through. Add sesame oil and ladle seafood, vegetables and soup over the cooked noodles in the bowls. Garnish as desired. Serve immediately

Vegetarian Variation: Use my Vegetable Stock recipe below or use a good quality store bought stock or make stock with organic vegetable stock concentrate in a jar. Follow directions as above but omit the seafood and substitute baked pressed tofu.

Basic Soup Stock Betty – Makes 3 to 4 quarts stock

This is the very basic chicken broth that I make year round. You can add a myriad other ingredients and spices to change it up

Ingredients

3- 4 lbs chicken carcass with some meat attached (optional: add pork bones for a richer stock)

6-8 thick slices ginger

4 scallions cut into 3 inch sections

1 cup green part of leek, washed and drained

1 medium onion, roots removed, cut into wedges

1 clove garlic, smashed

3 stalks celery, with some leaves

3 medium carrots, thickly sliced on the bias

1 – 2 bay leaves

Enough cold water to cover the bones completely by a couple of inches

Put all bones in a large stockpot. Add enough water to cover the bone by a couple of inches. Bring it to a boil over high heat. As the broth heats, some “scum” will rise to the surface. Skim it off as needed. Add a little water periodically and more scum will float to the top. When there is no more scum, add the ginger, scallions, leek, onion, garlic, celery, carrots, and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Turn heat down immediately to low to maintain broth at a slow simmer. Cover with lid, and let simmer for 4 to 8 hours—the longer the better.

Once the stock is cooled, strain the broth into individual containers, defat and store them in the freezer for future use.

Basic Vegetarian Soup Stock Betty

Since vegetables alone will not bring enough umami flavor to a vegetable stock, I like to use dried shiitake mushrooms and miso for more richness

Ingredients

6-8 medium dried shiitake mushrooms, rehydrated in hot water, soaking liquid reserved

6-8 slices ginger

4 scallions cut into 3 inch sections

1 cup green part of leek, washed and drained

1 medium onion, roots removed, cut into wedges

1 clove garlic, smashed

3 stalks celery, with some leaves

3 medium carrots, thickly sliced on the bias

2 T avocado oil (or other high smoke point oil)

1 – 2 bay leaves

Enough cold water to cover the vegetables completely by a couple of inches

3 T white shiro miso

Salt and Pepper to taste

Heat a stock pot. Add oil. Stir in scallions, leek, onion, till fragrant. Add remaining vegetables, stir fry till just wilted. Add water to cover by a couple of inches, bring to a boil, then cover and turn down to simmer for about an hour. Strain, add miso and salt and pepper to taste.

