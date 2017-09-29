Asian Watermelon Salad

Thai Watermelon Salad

(Serves 8-10 as a large side dish)

1 small seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 6 cups)

1 Daikon (Asian radish), peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces (about 3 cups)

1 English cucumber, seeds removed, but NOT peeled, cut into ½-inch pieces

(about 3 cups)

1 bunch scallions, finely sliced (both green & white parts)

½ cup chiffonade of each: basil, cilantro and mint

(may omit any of these if not to liking of your guests)

Optional garnish: toasted black &/or white sesame seeds

Dressing:

2 limes, juiced (about ¾ cup juice)

¼ cup rice vinegar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, finely minced

1 inch knob of ginger, peeled and finely minced (about ¼ cup)

Prepare all the salad ingredients. Keep in refrigerator until ready to serve. Prepare the dressing as far in advance as the day before, and reserve until ready to use. Whisk the dressing ingredients well, until the sugar dissolves. Taste to adjust sweetness. When ready to eat, mix all salad ingredients together in a large bowl with the dressing and fresh herbs.

Serve immediately. Excellent with Asian-style ribs, wings, pork belly or grilled fish.

