Assorted Grilled Cheese

Basic Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
2 each Slices of bread
3 ounces Grated, sliced or spreadable pimento cheese
AN Spread for bread, optional
As needed, but about 2 oz. per sandwich Unsalted butter, softened
MOP:
1. Lay out slices of the bread on a work surface.
2. Make sure the butter you are using is softened and spreadable.
3. Layer insides of bread with spread, if using.
4. Cover one slice of bread with the cheese.
5. Place the other fillings inside, if using.
6. Place the other piece of bread on top.
7. Preheat a non-stick pan over medium heat.
8. Evenly spread about 1 oz. of the softened butter on one side of the bread.
9. Place the buttered side of the sandwich on the pan surface.
10. Cook about 2 minutes at current heat setting, then turn the heat down low.
11. Spread the other ounce of softened butter over the top of the sandwich.
12. Turn over when the first side is nicely browned and crispy – about 2 more minutes on low.
13. Raise the heat slightly once you turn the sandwich over, but keep an eye on the color by peeking with your spatula.
14. If you are doing many sandwiches or not serving right away, hold sandwiches warm in a 180ºF oven.
15. Cut the sandwiches into halves or quarters at an angle and serve.
Variations:
Brie with Fig Preserves and Bacon on Ciabatta
Havarti with Arugula and Tomato on light or Honey Wheat bread
Swiss or Jarlsburg on Rye Bread with Dijon mustard
Pimento Cheese on White Bread
Fontina and Sautéed Mushrooms on Wheat bread
Cheddar and Apple Butter on Whole Grain Wheat bread
Muenster with Black Olive Tapenade on Whole Grain Wheat bread
Pepper jack with Guacamole on White bread
