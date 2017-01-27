WCNC
Assorted Grilled Cheese

WCNC 8:51 AM. EST January 27, 2017

Basic Grilled Cheese

 

Ingredients:

 

2 each                                                                          Slices of bread
3 ounces                                                                      Grated, sliced or spreadable pimento cheese
AN                                                                              Spread for bread, optional

As needed, but about 2 oz. per sandwich                   Unsalted butter, softened
MOP:

1.      Lay out slices of the bread on a work surface.

2.      Make sure the butter you are using is softened and spreadable.

3.      Layer insides of bread with spread, if using.

4.      Cover one slice of bread with the cheese.

5.      Place the other fillings inside, if using.

6.      Place the other piece of bread on top.

7.      Preheat a non-stick pan over medium heat.

8.      Evenly spread about 1 oz. of the softened butter on one side of the bread.

9.      Place the buttered side of the sandwich on the pan surface.

10.  Cook about 2 minutes at current heat setting, then turn the heat down low.

11.  Spread the other ounce of softened butter over the top of the sandwich.

12.  Turn over when the first side is nicely browned and crispy – about 2 more minutes on low.

13.  Raise the heat slightly once you turn the sandwich over, but keep an eye on the color by peeking with your spatula.

14.  If you are doing many sandwiches or not serving right away, hold sandwiches warm in a 180ºF oven.

15.  Cut the sandwiches into halves or quarters at an angle and serve.

 

 

Variations:

Brie with Fig Preserves and Bacon on Ciabatta

Havarti with Arugula and Tomato on light or Honey Wheat bread

Swiss or Jarlsburg on Rye Bread with Dijon mustard

Pimento Cheese on White Bread

Fontina and Sautéed Mushrooms on Wheat bread

Cheddar and Apple Butter on Whole Grain Wheat bread

Muenster with Black Olive Tapenade on Whole Grain Wheat bread

Pepper jack with Guacamole on White bread
 

