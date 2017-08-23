WCNC
Close

Back-to-school items at Aldi

Healthy breakfasts, lunches and snacks from Aldi

WCNC 12:38 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

www.aldi.us

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories