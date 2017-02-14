www.n2foodlove.com

Balsamic Vinegar Chocolate Truffles

Makes about 25 small truffles

No one will ever question your devotion if given a box of one or both of these delicious truffles. For the cook looking to make your Valentine’s Day gift stand out, use the ratio of cream and chocolate below and add your own flavorings in place of the aged balsamic vinegar or bourbon.



6 ounces (60% cacao) bittersweet chocolate (I used Ghirardelli brand), chopped

1 ounce 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

½ cup heavy cream

1 ½ tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup cocoa powder for dusting



Place 6 ounces of bittersweet chocolate in a double boiler or a metal pot over simmering water. Cook, stirring often, until the chocolate melts and is smooth. Once the chocolate has melted, remove it from the heat and stir in the remaining one ounce of chopped bittersweet chocolate until it melts and the mixture is smooth.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream over medium heat until bubbles form around the edges of the pan. Remove from the heat and stir in the balsamic vinegar.



Add the cream and vinegar mixture to the meltedchocolate and gently stir until just combined. Refrigerate the chocolate mixture for at least three hours.

When ready to make the truffles, place the cocoa powder in a small bowl. Once the chocolate has chilled, scoop out balls approximately 2 teaspoons in size and place on a sheet of wax paper. Once all the chocolate has been scooped, gently roll the scoops into balls with your hands (I wore latex gloves for less mess) and return them to the wax paper. Once the truffles are shaped, toss each truffle in the cocoa powder, dust off excess, and return to the fridge to set. Truffles will last for several days provided they are kept under refrigeration.

Bourbon Truffles with Maldon Sea Salt & Toasted Pecans

Makes about 25 small truffles

½ cup heavy cream

1 ½ tablespoons Jack Daniels whiskey or a bourbon of your choice

6 ounces milk chocolate (I used Ghiradelli brand), chopped

1 ounce 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

1/3 cup toasted pecans, finely chopped

½ teaspoon Maldon sea salt or another coarse sea salt



Place the milk chocolate in a double boiler or a metal pot over simmering water. Cook, stirring often, until the chocolate melts and is smooth. Once the chocolate has melted, remove it from the heat and stir in the ounce of chopped bittersweet chocolate until it melts and the mixture is smooth.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream over medium heat until bubbles form around the edges of the pan. Remove from the heat and stir in the bourbon.



Add the cream and bourbon mixture to the melted chocolate and gently stir until just combined. Refrigerate the chocolate mixture for at least three hours.

When ready to make the truffles, place the finely chopped pecans and sea salt in a small bowl. Once the chocolate has chilled, scoop out balls approximately 2 teaspoons in size and place on a sheet of wax paper. Once all the chocolate has been scooped, gently roll the scoops into balls with your hands (I wore latex gloves for less mess) and return them to the wax paper. Once the truffles are shaped, roll each truffle in the pecan-salt mixture, dust off excess, and return to the fridge to set. Truffles will last for several days provided they are kept under refrigeration.

