All day banana bread with granola and maple topping

Serves 10

Why the all-day banana bread? Easy!!! This works fabulous first thing in the morning for breakfast with freshly squeezed orange juice or a hot cup of coffee. It could be served for lunch with a ripe apple or pear or even a side salad. Dinner time as a light dessert or even as a snack with a cup of tea when you need that quick energy burst to get you through the rest of the day. As with all my recipes, you’re using natural products that are not overly processed. Yes, you have butter and eggs but when this is sliced into 10 portions you’re not overloading your system with too much saturated fat or sugar – remember everything in moderation. Enjoy this all day banana bread anytime of the day!!!

Ingredients:

1 Stick Earth Balance or unsalted butter, soften

3 Large ripe bananas, peel and sliced

¾ cup maple syrup, plus 1 teaspoon to drizzle over finished loaf

2 medium eggs

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup whole meal flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup homemade granola of your favorite granola mix

Pre-heat oven to 350°F, grease 2lb loaf tin

How to make:

Place the first 7 ingredients (but only 2 of the bananas) into your food processor and blend until smooth.

Spoon the mixture into a bowl and fold in ¾ cup of the granola.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared loaf tin

Layer the remaining sliced banana down the middle of the banana bread, then scatter the remaining granola over the top of the loaf.

Place the tin in the oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and rest for 30 minutes before removing the bread from the tin.

Drizzle over the teaspoon of maple syrup, cut into slices and serve.

Health Benefits: Granola

Many foods fall in and out of favor as health trends come and go. Not oatmeal. This whole-grain powerhouse has been packing serious nutrition and hearty flavor into breakfast for generations. It’s one of the few comfort foods that are as good for you as they are just plain good.

To get the most out of this super food, be a bit particular.

Some packets of instant oatmeal, for example, are loaded with sugar -- as much as 8 teaspoons per serving -- and high in sodium. Always check the label to see what you're getting.

Great oatmeal starts with plain rolled oats, or steel-cut oats, cooked in a little water or milk, and topped with wholesome ingredients. It's a feel-good start to the day, and if you make it a habit, it can do your health some favors.

If you're on a gluten-free diet, look for oats that are certified gluten-free. Though oats themselves don't contain gluten, they can get tainted with gluten when they're being processed or growing, according to the Whole Grains Council.

Oatmeal’s most enduring claim to fame is its proven ability to curb bad (LDL) cholesterol. Chalk that up to a type of soluble fiber called beta glucan.

Eating oats is linked to an average 7% drop in LDL cholesterol, research shows. Many other things also affect your heart's health (like what else you eat, how active you are, and whether you smoke), but oatmeal is a simple heart-smart start.

The fiber in oatmeal also helps you feel full and eat less later on during the day. Fiber also eases constipation and helps control blood sugars.

