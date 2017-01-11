Banana chocolate cup cake

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 overripe large Bananas

½ cup almond butter or peanut butter

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ cup cacao powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons shaved chocolate 70%

How to make:

Take a medium size bowl and add the peeled bananas and nut butter then mix together until well combined. Take a small bowl and crack open the eggs, add the maple syrup, cocoa powder and vanilla extract, whisk together until well blended. Pour the egg mixture into the bowl with the bananas and nut butter, again whisk until smooth and creamy.

Take four cups or small mugs and pour in the banana batter mixture evenly between them. Place two cups at a time into the microwave, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on high or until the batter has risen and is firm to the touch, repeat with the other two cups. Serve with chocolate shavings, grated coconut Greek yogurt and some of your favorite berries.