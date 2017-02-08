Banana chocolate cupcakes

www.dole.com

Banana chocolate cup cake

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 overripe large Bananas

½ cup almond butter or peanut butter

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ cup cacao powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons shaved chocolate 70%

How to make:

Take a medium size bowl and add the peeled bananas and nut butter then mix together until well combined. Take a small bowl and crack open the eggs, add the maple syrup, cocoa powder and vanilla extract, whisk together until well blended. Pour the egg mixture into the bowl with the bananas and nut butter, again whisk until smooth and creamy.

Take four cups or small mugs and pour in the banana batter mixture evenly between them. Place two cups at a time into the microwave, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on high or until the batter has risen and is firm to the touch, repeat with the other two cups. Serve with chocolate shavings, grated coconut Greek yogurt and some of your favorite berries.

Talking points:

1. As the New Year has just arrived and we are getting over the festive season, let’s start 2017 looking at our health and what we put into our bodies; let’s try to make healthier choices. Cutting down on fat sugar and salt are good but we still want to enjoy our food so, try this healthy chocolate dessert which is loaded with goodness and deliciousness.

2. Quick, easy, full of favor, full of vitamins & minerals keeping the whole family healthy as the colder days roll in.

3. Restaurant style presentation that will impress your family or dinner guests.

4. All ingredients are available at your local Food Lion.

5. So easy the kids can help make it with you in your kitchen!!!!

