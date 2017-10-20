BBQ Chicken Chili
Seasoning (mix ingredients all together)
4 tbsp. chili powder, 2 tbsp. dried oregano, 3 tsp. cumin, 3 tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. Kosher salt, 2 tsp. smoked paprika, ¼ or more tsp. cayenne pepper for more heat
Prep
Rub chicken breast with peanut or olive oil at least six hours ahead and sprinkle ½ of seasoning above (sprinkle both sides and reserve the rest for the chili), wrap, and refrigerate overnight.
Core 2 jalapenos, 1 red chili for more heat, shuck 2-3 ears of corn, cut (2) large onions in thirds.
Grill
Preheat grill to 400 degrees
Brush corn, jalapenos, chili pepper, and onions with vegetable oil and sprinkle with Kosher salt and pepper. Grill until slightly charred.
Grill chicken and turn when edges turn opaque. When internal temperature is 165 they’re done.
Set chicken, corn, jalapenos, and onion aside to cool
Dice chicken, jalapenos (save some for topping, and onions, and shuck corn, keep separate
Chili
Add 1- 28 ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 cups fat-free, low sodium chicken broth in pot, ½ to remainder of seasoning mixture above (add to desired taste after simmering), diced chicken, onions, peppers, and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes, add 2-3 dashes liquid smoke.
Add 2-15 oz. cans drained seasoned black beans and shucked corn, simmer for 10 minutes
To thicken mix masa flour and warm water in separate bowl and mix into chili. Let simmer for 5-10 minutes until desired thickness is reached. Chili will thicken naturally the longer it sits. Thin with heated chicken stock to desired consistency if too thick.
Serve
Garnish with favorite shredded cheese, sour cream, diced jalapeno and cilantro.
Tortilla chips
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs