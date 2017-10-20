BBQ Chicken Chili

Seasoning (mix ingredients all together)

 4 tbsp. chili powder, 2 tbsp. dried oregano, 3 tsp. cumin, 3 tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. Kosher salt, 2 tsp. smoked paprika, ¼ or more tsp. cayenne pepper for more heat

Prep

 Rub chicken breast with peanut or olive oil at least six hours ahead and sprinkle ½ of seasoning above (sprinkle both sides and reserve the rest for the chili), wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

 Core 2 jalapenos, 1 red chili for more heat, shuck 2-3 ears of corn, cut (2) large onions in thirds.

Grill

 Preheat grill to 400 degrees

 Brush corn, jalapenos, chili pepper, and onions with vegetable oil and sprinkle with Kosher salt and pepper. Grill until slightly charred.

 Grill chicken and turn when edges turn opaque. When internal temperature is 165 they’re done.

 Set chicken, corn, jalapenos, and onion aside to cool

 Dice chicken, jalapenos (save some for topping, and onions, and shuck corn, keep separate

Chili

 Add 1- 28 ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 cups fat-free, low sodium chicken broth in pot, ½ to remainder of seasoning mixture above (add to desired taste after simmering), diced chicken, onions, peppers, and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes, add 2-3 dashes liquid smoke.

 Add 2-15 oz. cans drained seasoned black beans and shucked corn, simmer for 10 minutes

 To thicken mix masa flour and warm water in separate bowl and mix into chili. Let simmer for 5-10 minutes until desired thickness is reached. Chili will thicken naturally the longer it sits. Thin with heated chicken stock to desired consistency if too thick.

Serve

 Garnish with favorite shredded cheese, sour cream, diced jalapeno and cilantro.

 Tortilla chips

