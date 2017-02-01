BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos with Spicy Beer-Cheese Queso

Ingredients

· 2 1/2 lbs. boneless pork butt (Boston butt)

· ¼ cup packed, light brown sugar

· 1 tbl. chili powder

· 1 tsp. granulated garlic

· 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

· ½ cup apple cider vinegar

· ½ cup light beer

· 1 tsp. kosher salt and pepper to taste

· 1 cup barbecue sauce

· For the Queso

· 1 cup light beer

· 8 oz. cream cheese

· 2 cups pepper jack cheese, grated or cubed

For the Nachos

· 6 oz. pulled pork (see recipe)

· 4 oz. Spicy Beer-cheese Queso (see recipe)

· 4 oz. pickled jalapeno slices - optional

· 4 oz. sour cream - optional

· 4 green onions, sliced

· 1 40 oz. bag of Wellsley Farms Organic Tortilla Chips or Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Directions

For the pork

· Combine brown sugar, chili powder, garlic, pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Rub the mixture all over the pork and place in a 4-6 quart slow cooker. Add apple cider vinegar and beer.

· Cook covered, on high for 4-5 hours or low for 7-8 hours until the meat is tender and can be shredded easily.

· Transfer to a large bowl until cool enough to handle. Using two forks or gloved hands “pull” the meat into shreds and mix with barbecue sauce.

For the Queso

· Bring beer to a simmer over medium heat.

· Add cream cheese and stir to combine.

· Add pepper jack cheese and continue stirring until melted and blended smooth.

· Keep warm and stir before serving.

Assembly

· Mound tortilla chips in a pile on a platter.

· Scatter pulled pork on top of chips.

· Arrange the peppers around the platter and top with Queso, sour cream and green onion (both optional).

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved