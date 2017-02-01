BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos with Spicy Beer-Cheese Queso
Ingredients
· 2 1/2 lbs. boneless pork butt (Boston butt)
· ¼ cup packed, light brown sugar
· 1 tbl. chili powder
· 1 tsp. granulated garlic
· 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
· ½ cup apple cider vinegar
· ½ cup light beer
· 1 tsp. kosher salt and pepper to taste
· 1 cup barbecue sauce
· For the Queso
· 1 cup light beer
· 8 oz. cream cheese
· 2 cups pepper jack cheese, grated or cubed
For the Nachos
· 6 oz. pulled pork (see recipe)
· 4 oz. Spicy Beer-cheese Queso (see recipe)
· 4 oz. pickled jalapeno slices - optional
· 4 oz. sour cream - optional
· 4 green onions, sliced
· 1 40 oz. bag of Wellsley Farms Organic Tortilla Chips or Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Directions
For the pork
· Combine brown sugar, chili powder, garlic, pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Rub the mixture all over the pork and place in a 4-6 quart slow cooker. Add apple cider vinegar and beer.
· Cook covered, on high for 4-5 hours or low for 7-8 hours until the meat is tender and can be shredded easily.
· Transfer to a large bowl until cool enough to handle. Using two forks or gloved hands “pull” the meat into shreds and mix with barbecue sauce.
For the Queso
· Bring beer to a simmer over medium heat.
· Add cream cheese and stir to combine.
· Add pepper jack cheese and continue stirring until melted and blended smooth.
· Keep warm and stir before serving.
Assembly
· Mound tortilla chips in a pile on a platter.
· Scatter pulled pork on top of chips.
· Arrange the peppers around the platter and top with Queso, sour cream and green onion (both optional).
