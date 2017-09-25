Beef Pinewhell

www.seasonedprovisions.com

Kale and sun- dried tomato beef pinwheel

Ingredients:

2 lbs. flank steak

¼ cup Worcheshire

3 Tbsp. cup soy sauce

3 tbsp. Fresh garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. onion powder

½ Tbsp. chili powder

2 Tbsp. minced fresh thyme

2 cups kale medium chop

½ cup julienned sun- dried tomato

2 tbsp. coconut oil

2 tbsp. Lawrys seasoning salt

Cracked black pepper (TT)

Directions:

1. Place flank steak in a zip lock bag with worcheshire, garlic, soy sauce, chili powder, Lawry’s and onion powder. Marinate for 2- 4 hours or for maximum flavor, marinate overnight in fridge.

2. Heat medium Sautee pan with coconut oil. Sautee kale, sun-dried tomato and thyme, until kale is wilted for about 4-5 minutes over medium/ high heat.

3. Remove wilted kale mixture and set aside to cool.

4. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Remove flank steak from fridge, pound the flank steak out with a meat tenderizer.

6. Spread the kale mixture evenly on flank steak

7. Roll the flank steak with the kale mixture into a pinwheel.

8. To hold the steak in place, stick the pin wheel with tooth picks.

9. Heat a medium sauté pan with coconut oil.

10. Pan sear the pin wheel for about 3 minutes on each side.

11. Place pan seared pin wheel in the oven and cook to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit (medium).

12. Allow pin wheel to rest for about 5 mins, then slice into ½ inch slices and serve.

