Beer Brined Chicken Wings

Beer Brined Grilled Chicken Wings

3 lbs chicken wing pieces

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2-3 dashes hot sauce

2-3 amber or porter beers

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Preheat grill to high heat.

Mix the brown sugar, salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder and hot sauce in a large bowl. Pour in the beer and whisk for 2-3 minutes until the sugar feels dissolved. Pour marinade over the wings. Make sure there is enough liquid to completely submerge the wings. Marinate wings in brine solution for at least 1 hour. Three to four hours is best.

Remove wings from brine and pat dry with paper towels. Place wings on a sheet tray fitted with a cooling rack. Place the pan in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven. Just before serving, place wings on preheated grill until charred and the skin is crisp. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 3-5 minutes.

Blue Cheese Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream (or Greek yogurt)

¼ cup buttermilk, as needed for consistency

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

8 ounces blue cheese crumbles

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning, and thin with extra buttermilk if dressing is too thick. Add blue cheese crumbles and pulse to desired consistency.

