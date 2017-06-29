Berry Medley Raw Tart
Crust:
1 cup raw walnuts
2 cups water
6 medjool dates
1 cup raw unsweetened, shredded coconut
¼ tsp sea salt
½ tsp vanilla
Filling:
1 cup blueberries, blackberries, and/or raspberries
Topping:
1 cup raw, unsalted cashews
2 cups water
1 tsp vanilla paste
2 tbsp sugar
Soak walnuts in 2 cups of water overnight. Halve medjool dates and remove the pit. Drain walnuts, reserving 1 tbsp of water. Add walnuts, dates, coconut, sea salt, vanilla and reserved water to a food processor and blend until smooth. Press dough into tart dish. Wash and roughly chop fresh fruit filling. Fill tart with berries and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Soak cashews in 2 cups of water for 4-6 hours. Drain cashews reserving ½ cup water. Add cashews, vanilla paste, sugar and reserved water to food processor. Blend on high for a couple minutes. Chill for an hour. Dollop onto berry tart just before serving.
