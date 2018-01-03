Bibb Salad with Pan-Fried Mushrooms
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
Bibb Lettuce
2 Heads
Olive Oil
2 tablespoons
Garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
8 cloves
Mushrooms, brushed clean, sliced
1 1/4 pounds
Unsalted Butter
2 tablespoons
Fresh Thyme, leaves picked
2 sprigs
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
9 tablespoons
White Wine Vinegar
3 tablespoons
Dijon Mustard
3 teaspoons
Salt and Black Pepper
To Taste
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Wash and spin dry your lettuce leaves
Mix oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a large and put aside
In a large saute pan on medium heat, put in 2 tablespoons of olive oil; let it heat up for 2 minutes
Put in your sliced garlic; keep spooning them around so they don’t stick, and tilt the pan on a slight angle every few seconds to deep-fry the garlic
Once the garlic is golden brown, remove from the pan onto a paper towel
Drop your mushrooms into the pan
When they start to take on a little color, add the butter, thyme, salt and pepper
Add a splash of water to prevent them from drying out
Spoon the mushrooms onto a salad plate and drizzle over remaining juices left in the pan
Using your hands, lightly toss the lettuce leaves in the large bowl with your dressing
When each leaf is lightly coated, lay them over the mushrooms
Sprinkle the garlic chips over them and serve
