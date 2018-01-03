www.chefbillbigham.com

Bibb Salad with Pan-Fried Mushrooms

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

Bibb Lettuce

2 Heads

Olive Oil

2 tablespoons

Garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

8 cloves

Mushrooms, brushed clean, sliced

1 1/4 pounds

Unsalted Butter

2 tablespoons

Fresh Thyme, leaves picked

2 sprigs

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

9 tablespoons

White Wine Vinegar

3 tablespoons

Dijon Mustard

3 teaspoons

Salt and Black Pepper

To Taste

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Wash and spin dry your lettuce leaves

Mix oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a large and put aside

In a large saute pan on medium heat, put in 2 tablespoons of olive oil; let it heat up for 2 minutes

Put in your sliced garlic; keep spooning them around so they don’t stick, and tilt the pan on a slight angle every few seconds to deep-fry the garlic

Once the garlic is golden brown, remove from the pan onto a paper towel

Drop your mushrooms into the pan

When they start to take on a little color, add the butter, thyme, salt and pepper

Add a splash of water to prevent them from drying out

Spoon the mushrooms onto a salad plate and drizzle over remaining juices left in the pan

Using your hands, lightly toss the lettuce leaves in the large bowl with your dressing

When each leaf is lightly coated, lay them over the mushrooms

Sprinkle the garlic chips over them and serve

