Smoky Black Bean Soup w/ Crisp, Cheesy Toast
1 small yellow onion, minced
1 plump garlic cloves, minced
1 cup salsa
2 cans black beans, rinsed and drained, divided
2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
dry sherry to taste
salt and pepper to taste
Sour cream for garnish
Pour onion, garlic, salsa, half of the beans, chicken broth and smoked paprika into a pot and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered for 5-10 minutes (until onions are soft) then use an immersion blender to purée the soup. Season with sherry, salt and pepper to taste then stir in remaining black beans. Ladle into mugs or bowls and swirl in sour cream.
While soup is simmering, make crisp, cheesy toasts
Crisp, Cheesy Toasts
Bread of choice
1 teaspoon softened butter per slice of bread
garlic powder
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella or sharp cheddar per slice of bread
Pre-heat the oven to broil (high). Lightly toast bread then spread each toast slice with softened butter. Sprinkle on a bit of garlic powder and top with shredded cheese. Broiler, on top rack until cheesy is bubbly and golden in spots.
