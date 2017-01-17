www.slawsa.com

Black-eyed Pea and Hambone Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb Blackeyed Peas – dry

1 Smoked Ham Hock

1 lb Smoked Ham Meat – diced

1 Peppercorns

1 Bay Leaf

1 medium onion

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1 Green onion, chopped

Directions:

Wash and soak black-eyed peas overnight. It’s usually best to change out the water once and rinse peas thoroughly when fully reconstituted. Put black-eyed in 8 cups of fresh water in a large pot. Add the ham hock and diced ham, peppercorns and bay leaf. Cover and simmer 2-3 hours until ham and peas are tender. At this time, remove the bone and cut off any leftover ham from the bone to the soup. Discard bone. Add the chopped onion and cook one more hour. Remove the bay leaf and peppercorns. Mash the black-eyed peas/ham to desired consistency. Salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped green onion. This soup freezes extremely well.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved