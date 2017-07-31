Blackened salmon with kale salad

www.slawsa.com

Ingredients:

Salmon fillets with skin on

Non-stick Cooking Spray or Oil

Blackening Seasoning

1 heaping tablespoon of paprika

2 tablespoons of salt

1 tablespoon of coarse garlic salt

1 tablespoon of parsley

2 tablespoons of black pepper

1 tablespoon of onion granules

1 to 2 teaspoons of Cayenne pepper (more or less depending how spicy you want it)

1 heaping tablespoon of oregano

1 lb. Fresh Kale

3 oz. Olive Oil

2 Anchovy fillets

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

12 Basil leaves

Juice of 1 Lemon

1 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

1 oz. Pecorino Romano Cheese, grated

Salmon Instructions:

Place the Salmon on a plate and spread one side with non-stick spray. Spoon 1/2 Tbsp the homemade blackening seasoning over the fish and spread around (the more you use the spicier it will be). Flip the fish over and repeat with spray and seasoning. Heat cast iron pan or griddle on high heat. Place Salmon in pan and cook for 3 minutes. Flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until done.

Kale Salad Instructions:

Remove ribs from Kale and wash and dry thoroughly. Julienne the Kale and place in a salad bowl. In a blender, combine all other ingredients except cheese and blend well. Pour dressing over Kale and incorporate well. Sprinkle with cheese, toss together and serve.

