Blueberry-Rosemary Breakfast Pudding
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
Sourdough Bread, cut into 1”cubes
6 cups
Blueberries
2 1/2 cups
Rosemary, chopped
2 teaspoons
Lemon Zest
1 lemon
Milk
2 cups
Heavy Cream
1/2 cup
Eggs, medium
4 each
Granulated Sugar
1/2 cup + 1/3 cup
Vanilla Extract
1 teaspoon
Salt
1/2 teaspoon
Ground Nutmeg
1 teaspoon
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
In a large bowl, toss together and thoroughly combine the bread, blueberries, rosemary and lemon zest
Transfer the bread mixture to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and set aside
In the same bowl, whisk together the milk, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and salt
Pour this over the bread
Stir it up, cover, and refrigerate a minimum of 1 hour or up to overnight
When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees
Remove the bread pudding from the refrigerator and give it a stir
In a small bowl, combine the remaining sugar and nutmeg
Sprinkle it generously over the top
Bake 1 hour uncovered
Serve warm
