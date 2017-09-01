WCNC
Blueberry-Rosemary Breakfast Pudding

Blueberry-Rosemary Breakfast Pudding

 

Makes 12 servings

 

Ingredients

 

Sourdough Bread, cut into 1”cubes

6 cups

Blueberries

2 1/2 cups

Rosemary, chopped

2 teaspoons

Lemon Zest

1 lemon

Milk

2 cups

Heavy Cream

1/2 cup

Eggs, medium

4 each

Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup + 1/3 cup

Vanilla Extract

1 teaspoon

Salt

1/2 teaspoon

Ground Nutmeg

1 teaspoon

 

 

 

Method of Preparation

 

Gather all ingredients and equipment

In a large bowl, toss together and thoroughly combine the bread, blueberries, rosemary and lemon zest

Transfer the bread mixture to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and set aside

In the same bowl, whisk together the milk, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and salt

Pour this over the bread

Stir it up, cover, and refrigerate a minimum of 1 hour or up to overnight

When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees

Remove the bread pudding from the refrigerator and give it a stir

In a small bowl, combine the remaining sugar and nutmeg

Sprinkle it generously over the top

Bake 1 hour uncovered

Serve warm

