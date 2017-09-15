WCNC
Bold Red wines

Wine writer Trevor Burton has 3 wines to try

1:03 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

 

1)    Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.99

 

2)    Tenuta Del Portale Aglianico Del Vultue

          $19.99

3)    Oak Ridge Petite Sirah

$14.99

 

