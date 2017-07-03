WCNC
Bow tie pasta salad

Chef Cynthia Ferich shares a light summer recipe

WCNC 12:02 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

Bow Tie Pasta Salad

 

1 pound of bow tie pasta, cooked and cooled

½ cup sliced black olives

½ cup green pimento-stuffed olives, sliced

¼ pound provolone cheese, cut into small cubes

½ pound hard Italian salami, cut into small cubes

¼ pound pepperoni cheese, cut into small cubes

3 green peppers, washed, chopped, and seeds removed

1 stalk celery, washed and chopped

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped OR 1-1/2 cup cherry or grape tomatoes

 

Dressing:

 

½ teaspoons each of salt & pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon sugar

2/3 cup olive oil

½ cup white wine vinegar

 

Whisk together the dressing ingredients, and then combine all ingredients in a very large mixing bowl.  Let the salad marinate for 24 hours and stir well before serving.

 

I remember this salad from outdoor family picnics and gatherings.  It is a great summer salad, and a meal at that!

 

 

© 2011 All Rights Reserved Cynthia Ferich

MaMa Mia Cucina Cookbook

© 2017 WCNC.COM


