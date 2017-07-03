Bow Tie Pasta Salad
1 pound of bow tie pasta, cooked and cooled
½ cup sliced black olives
½ cup green pimento-stuffed olives, sliced
¼ pound provolone cheese, cut into small cubes
½ pound hard Italian salami, cut into small cubes
¼ pound pepperoni cheese, cut into small cubes
3 green peppers, washed, chopped, and seeds removed
1 stalk celery, washed and chopped
1 small onion, peeled and chopped
3 tomatoes, chopped OR 1-1/2 cup cherry or grape tomatoes
Dressing:
½ teaspoons each of salt & pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon oregano
1 tablespoon sugar
2/3 cup olive oil
½ cup white wine vinegar
Whisk together the dressing ingredients, and then combine all ingredients in a very large mixing bowl. Let the salad marinate for 24 hours and stir well before serving.
I remember this salad from outdoor family picnics and gatherings. It is a great summer salad, and a meal at that!
