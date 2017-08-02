WCNC
Braciole

Braciole

 

1 to 2 pounds of round steak

3 garlic cloves

1/4 cup fresh-chopped parsley 

Salt & Pepper

1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

String for tying

 

Tomato Sauce

 

Directions:

Wash & pat the steak dry.  Pound steak with a meat mallet on both sides to tenderize. Spread the garlic, parsley, salt, pepper and cheese completely over one side of the steak. Roll meat jelly-roll style, and tie with string to keep it together. 

 

Simmer in tomato sauce for 3 hours. Remove meat from sauce and cool slightly. Remove string, slice & garnish with sauce and parsley. 

 

Serve.

 

Recipe taken from 'MaMa Mia Cucina' Cookbook by: Cynthia Ferich

