Braciole
1 to 2 pounds of round steak
3 garlic cloves
1/4 cup fresh-chopped parsley
Salt & Pepper
1/4 cup grated Romano cheese
String for tying
Tomato Sauce
Directions:
Wash & pat the steak dry. Pound steak with a meat mallet on both sides to tenderize. Spread the garlic, parsley, salt, pepper and cheese completely over one side of the steak. Roll meat jelly-roll style, and tie with string to keep it together.
Simmer in tomato sauce for 3 hours. Remove meat from sauce and cool slightly. Remove string, slice & garnish with sauce and parsley.
Serve.
Recipe taken from 'MaMa Mia Cucina' Cookbook by: Cynthia Ferich
