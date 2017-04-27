WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Breweries and wineries in Cabarrus County

Check out the brewing scene

WCNC 8:40 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

www.visitcabarrus.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories