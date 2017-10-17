Bruschetta with Cajun Shrimp

www.chefbillbigham.com

Cajun Shrimp Bruschetta

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

Large Shrimp

1 pound

Avocados, 1” cube

2 each

Tomato, 1” cube

1 each

Limes

2 each

Baguette, 1/2” slices

1 each

Fresh Cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup

Olive Oil

1/4 cup

Unsalted Butter

1 tablespoon

Cajun Seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons

Salt

1/4 teaspoon

Black Pepper

1/8 teaspoon

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Lay the baguette slices flat on a pan and lightly brush them with olive oil; lightly season with salt and black pepper

Place the sliced baguettes in a toaster and toast

Remove and set aside

Toss the avocados and tomatoes with the fresh cilantro, salt, juice from one lime; set aside

In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the cajun seasonings and the juice from the remaining lime

Heat butter in a sautee pan and cook the shrimp until pink

To assemble, place 1 tablespoon of the avocado mixture on each baguette crisp and then place a shrimp on top

Serve immediately

