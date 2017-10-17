Bruschetta with Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp Bruschetta
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
Large Shrimp
1 pound
Avocados, 1” cube
2 each
Tomato, 1” cube
1 each
Limes
2 each
Baguette, 1/2” slices
1 each
Fresh Cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup
Olive Oil
1/4 cup
Unsalted Butter
1 tablespoon
Cajun Seasoning
1 1/2 teaspoons
Salt
1/4 teaspoon
Black Pepper
1/8 teaspoon
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Lay the baguette slices flat on a pan and lightly brush them with olive oil; lightly season with salt and black pepper
Place the sliced baguettes in a toaster and toast
Remove and set aside
Toss the avocados and tomatoes with the fresh cilantro, salt, juice from one lime; set aside
In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the cajun seasonings and the juice from the remaining lime
Heat butter in a sautee pan and cook the shrimp until pink
To assemble, place 1 tablespoon of the avocado mixture on each baguette crisp and then place a shrimp on top
Serve immediately
