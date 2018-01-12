www.erniesbbq.com

Low(er) calorie Blue Cheese dressing for wings

Ingredient Prep • 1/4 cup blue cheese finely chopped or in crumbles

• 1/2 cup non-fat Greek yogurt

• Juice of 1/2 a lemon

• 1 tablespoon white vinegar • 1/4 teaspoon salt and cracked black pepper to taste

• Sprinkle garlic powder

• Sprinkle onion powder

• Drizzle of honey or agave

Combine

• 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles, 1/2 cup regular Greek yogurt, Juice of 1/2 a lemon, 1 tablespoon white vinegar with above ingredients

• Fold then gently mix with fork, adding small amounts of water to get to desired consistency. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.

Low Sugar BBQ sauce

Combine Ingredients • 12 oz. tomato paste

• ½ cup Apple cider vinegar

• 3 tbsp. lemon juice

• 3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tbsp. Liquid smoke

• 1 ½ cup water • 1 tbsp. molasses

• 2 tsp. smoked paprika and chili powder

• 1 tsp. garlic powder and dark chocolate

• ½ tsp. onion powder and Kosher salt

• ¼ tsp. black pepper and cayenne pepper

• 1/3 cup Splenda or other sweetener

Place above ingredients in pot, stir frequently until warm, simmer for 10 minutes, let cool to room temperature. Best made the day before then reheated.

Healthy(er) Buffalo Grilled Wings

The problem with traditional Buffalo style chicken wings is that they are high in fat and deep fried. Here’s an alternative that’s not only healthier but tastes even better.

Chicken

• Take 2 dozen wings, cut off wing tips at the joint, then the second joint separating the “drumette” and remaining wing

• Steam wings for 10 minutes in large double boiler pot, let cool, air dry, then season

Chicken Seasoning • 1 tbsp.black pepper

• 1 tbsp.Kosher salt

• 1 tbsp.garlic powder

• 1 tbsp.onion powder

• 2 tsp.chili powder

• 1 tsp.cumin powder Buffalo WingSauce • ½ cup Frank’s Hot sauce

• 1 tbsp. Kosher salt

• 3tbsp. unsalted butter

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tsp. Chipotle Tabasco

• Need more heat?Add cayennepepper or habanero sauce

• Heat on medium for 20 minutes

Grilling

• Toss cooled wings lightlyin vegetable, peanut, or sesame oilthen season with spice mixture above.

• Preheat grill to 325 degrees. Oil grate surface and grill for approximately 20 minutes turning frequently. When done toss in Buffalo Wing sauce (save some for dipping), and serve with chilled celery sticks and blue cheese.Wings are done when internal temperature is 160 degrees, usually firm to the touch.

• Serve with blue cheese and celery.

