Low(er) calorie Blue Cheese dressing for wings
Ingredient Prep
Combine
- • 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles, 1/2 cup regular Greek yogurt, Juice of 1/2 a lemon, 1 tablespoon white vinegar with above ingredients
- • Fold then gently mix with fork, adding small amounts of water to get to desired consistency. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.
Low Sugar BBQ sauce
Combine Ingredients
Place above ingredients in pot, stir frequently until warm, simmer for 10 minutes, let cool to room temperature. Best made the day before then reheated.
Healthy(er) Buffalo Grilled Wings
The problem with traditional Buffalo style chicken wings is that they are high in fat and deep fried. Here’s an alternative that’s not only healthier but tastes even better.
Chicken
- • Take 2 dozen wings, cut off wing tips at the joint, then the second joint separating the “drumette” and remaining wing
- • Steam wings for 10 minutes in large double boiler pot, let cool, air dry, then season
Chicken Seasoning
Buffalo WingSauce
Grilling
- • Toss cooled wings lightlyin vegetable, peanut, or sesame oilthen season with spice mixture above.
- • Preheat grill to 325 degrees. Oil grate surface and grill for approximately 20 minutes turning frequently. When done toss in Buffalo Wing sauce (save some for dipping), and serve with chilled celery sticks and blue cheese.Wings are done when internal temperature is 160 degrees, usually firm to the touch.
- • Serve with blue cheese and celery.
