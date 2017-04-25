Carrot Ginger Dressing for Springtime Salad

Carrot Ginger Dressing Betty – Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

For the dressing:

1/4 cup grapeseed oil (or other neutral vegetable oil such as avocado oil)

1/4 cup + 2 T (equals 6 T) rice vinegar

1 T + 2 tsp white miso

1 T + 2 tsp mild honey (or sugar)

2 T finely minced or grated ginger

2 cups roughly chopped peeled carrots (approx. 1/2 pound or about 3 medium carrots)

2 T roughly chopped sweet onion, such as Vidalia (or more to taste)

1 tsp Asian sesame oil

Few grinds of fresh pepper

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, or leave slightly chunky, if preferred. Taste and adjust seasoning. This dressing will keep, covered, in the frig for up to one week

Suggested Use: This dressing is deliciously healthy and adds brightness to almost any mixed salad.

- Spoon it over poached, grilled, or roasted poultry, seafood, beef, tofu, etc.

- Try it over blanched asparagus as a light alternative to hollandaise sauce.

- Mix dressing with a little mayo or yogurt for a crudité cip

- Toss with cooked soba noodles.

- The possibilities are endless.

© 2017 WCNC.COM