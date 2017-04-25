Carrot Ginger Dressing for Springtime Salad

Carrot Ginger Dressing Betty – Makes 2 cups
Ingredients
For the dressing:
1/4 cup grapeseed oil (or other neutral vegetable oil such as avocado oil)
1/4 cup + 2 T (equals 6 T) rice vinegar
1 T + 2 tsp white miso
1 T + 2 tsp mild honey (or sugar)
2 T finely minced or grated ginger
2 cups roughly chopped peeled carrots (approx. 1/2 pound or about 3 medium carrots)
2 T roughly chopped sweet onion, such as Vidalia (or more to taste)
1 tsp Asian sesame oil
Few grinds of fresh pepper
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, or leave slightly chunky, if preferred. Taste and adjust seasoning. This dressing will keep, covered, in the frig for up to one week
Suggested Use: This dressing is deliciously healthy and adds brightness to almost any mixed salad.
- Spoon it over poached, grilled, or roasted poultry, seafood, beef, tofu, etc.
- Try it over blanched asparagus as a light alternative to hollandaise sauce.
- Mix dressing with a little mayo or yogurt for a crudité cip
- Toss with cooked soba noodles.
- The possibilities are endless.
