Cauliflower-Cashew Soup

· ½ cup olive oil, divided

· 4 large shallots, thinly sliced

· 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

· 2 bay leaves

· 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

· Kosher salt

· ½ cup dry white wine

· 1 large head of cauliflower, cored, cut into small florets

· 1 c cashews

· 6 cups (or more) vegetable stock, or water

Preparation

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium. Add shallots, garlic, bay leaves, and thyme; season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are translucent, 6–8 minutes.

Add wine, bring to a boil, and cook until reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Add stock (or water) cauliflower to the pot along with cashews; season with salt.

Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and cook, shaking pot occasionally, until cauliflower is fork-tender and vegetables have released all their water, 20–25 minutes (check occasionally to make sure vegetables are not sticking to the bottom and browning; reduce heat if they are).

Discard bay leaves. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Working in batches if needed, purée soup in a blender until very smooth. Return to pot and reheat over medium-low, stirring and adding more stock to thin if needed (soup should be the consistency of heavy cream). Taste and season soup again if needed.

Here is the recipe. As I mentioned I will be preparing this soup as one of many courses for the Master Chef Dinner series Feb 18th at Quail Hollow Country Club. The soup is vegan, yet creamy. You wouldn't know it is vegan if I didn't tell you, the cashews are very rich. Funny thing, a guest came into the café yesterday and asked when we would be serving the soup again, she and her friend have been waiting for it since I last made it!

Although the cashew nut has fat, 82% of that is unsaturated, and over 60% of that fat is heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. I was a chef at a vegetarian restaurant in Charlotte for about 3 years and loved finding recipes like this. For those transitioning to a plant-based diet (who may miss the richness in foods often provided by saturated fats found in meat and dairy products), or for lactose-intolerant individuals this is an awesome recipe. Or if you just love soup.

