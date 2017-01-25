Celebrate Chinese new year with Steamed Pearl Balls

Steamed Pearl Balls-Yield: about 16-18 Pearl Balls

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

1 cup Uncooked glutinous rice* or sushi rice soaked in 2 cups hot water for 1-2 hrs. (*sometimes called Sweet Rice – though it’s not really sweet)

1 pound Ground pork (or ground chicken)

1 tablespoon Dry vermouth

1 each Egg

2 teaspoons Kosher salt (use less if using table salt)

1/2 teaspoon Sugar

1 tablespoon Soy sauce – good quality such as Kikkoman regular

2 teaspoons Corn starch

1/4 cup Finely diced water chestnuts, (about 6 whole or16 slices)

4 small (1-1½”) Dried shiitake mushrooms reconstituted in hot water for 20 minutes

1 teaspoon Finely minced or grated peeled fresh ginger

1 tablespoon Finely minced scallion

1 tablespoon Finely minced cilantro (optional)

6-8 each Nappa cabbage outer leaves, blanched to soften or one round perforated parchment paper, for lining steamer basket

Garnish:

2 tablespoons finely minced carrot or

2 tablespoons finely minced Italian parsley (or cilantro

Chili Dipping Sauce:

6 tablespoons Soy sauce

1 tablespoons Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Lime zest

1 tablespoons Lime juice

2 teaspoons Minced or grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons Asian chili paste, e.g. Sriracha or Sambal Olek (use more or less to taste)

2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced cilantro

2 teaspoons Sesame seeds, toasted

Preparation:

1. Make dipping sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients. Set aside

2. Drain the rice well and place in paper towel lined bowl. Set aside.

3. Remove and discard mushroom stems and finely dice

4. In a mixing bowl, combine pork with vermouth, egg, salt, sugar, soy sauce, and corn starch. Stir rigorously until the mixture is well blended, homogenous, and pasty. Then add all the remaining ingredients for the meatballs except the cabbage leaves. Mix thoroughly. With moistened hands, scoop heaping tablespoon of mixture and form golf ball sized meatball and place on parchment paper lined tray. Repeat till all the meatballs are formed. Roll each meatball in the drained rice to coat well, press rice gently to adhere to meatballs. Place rice coated balls an inch apart on parchment or cabbage-lined steamer baskets. Place a pinch of garnish on top of each rice ball. Cover and place over rapidly boiling water and steam about 25 minutes till rice and meatballs are thoroughly cooked. Serve with dipping sauce.

