Celebrate Chinese new year with Steamed Pearl Balls

WCNC 8:39 AM. EST January 25, 2017

Steamed Pearl Balls-Yield: about 16-18 Pearl Balls  

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

1 cup                           Uncooked glutinous rice* or sushi rice soaked in 2 cups hot water for 1-2 hrs. (*sometimes called Sweet Rice – though it’s not really sweet)

1 pound                       Ground pork (or ground chicken)

1 tablespoon                Dry vermouth

1 each                          Egg

2 teaspoons                 Kosher salt (use less if using table salt)

1/2 teaspoon                Sugar

1 tablespoon                Soy sauce – good quality such as Kikkoman regular

2 teaspoons                 Corn starch

1/4 cup                         Finely diced water chestnuts, (about 6 whole or16 slices)

4 small (1-1½”)           Dried shiitake mushrooms reconstituted in hot water for 20 minutes 

1 teaspoon                   Finely minced or grated peeled fresh ginger

1 tablespoon                Finely minced scallion

1 tablespoon                Finely minced cilantro (optional)

6-8 each                       Nappa cabbage outer leaves, blanched to soften or one round perforated parchment paper, for lining steamer basket

Garnish:

2 tablespoons              finely minced carrot or

2 tablespoons              finely minced Italian parsley (or cilantro       

Chili Dipping Sauce:

6 tablespoons              Soy sauce

1 tablespoons              Sugar

1/2 teaspoon                Lime zest

1 tablespoons             Lime juice

2 teaspoons                 Minced or grated fresh ginger  

2 teaspoons                 Asian chili paste, e.g. Sriracha or Sambal Olek (use more or less to taste)

2 teaspoons                 Asian sesame oil

1 tablespoon                minced cilantro

2 teaspoons                 Sesame seeds, toasted

                                               

Preparation:

1.      Make dipping sauce:  Combine all sauce ingredients.  Set aside

2.      Drain the rice well and place in paper towel lined bowl.  Set aside.

3.      Remove and discard mushroom stems and finely dice

4.       In a mixing bowl, combine pork with vermouth, egg, salt, sugar, soy sauce, and corn starch. Stir rigorously until the mixture is well blended, homogenous, and pasty.  Then add all the remaining ingredients for the meatballs except the cabbage leaves. Mix thoroughly.  With moistened hands, scoop heaping tablespoon of mixture and form golf ball sized meatball and place on parchment paper lined tray.  Repeat till all the meatballs are formed.  Roll each meatball in the drained rice to coat well, press rice gently to adhere to meatballs.  Place rice coated balls an inch apart on parchment or cabbage-lined steamer baskets. Place a pinch of garnish on top of each rice ball. Cover and place over rapidly boiling water and steam about 25 minutes till rice and meatballs are thoroughly cooked.  Serve with dipping sauce.

