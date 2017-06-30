WCNC
Close
Weather Alert Aviation Weather Warning
Close

Charlotte's premiere of A Very Sordid Wedding

How you can see the sequel to Sordid Lives

WCNC 12:43 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

For tickets call 704-372-1000 or visit www.carolinatix.org

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories