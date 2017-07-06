WCNC
Close

Check out Charlotte's new Bold Missy Brewery

It's the first female owned brewery in Charlotte

WCNC 12:54 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

www.boldmissybrewery.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories