Cherry Clafoutis
Makes 8-10 servings
Ingredients
Butter
1 tablespoon
Fresh Cherries, pitted
1 1/2 cups
All-Purpose Flour
3 tablespoons
Salt
Pinch
Sugar
1/4 cup
Large Eggs
4 each
Large Egg Yolks
2 each
Milk
1 cup
Heavy Cream
1 cup
Vanilla Extract
1/2 teaspoon
Kirsch
3 tablespoons
Confectioners’ Sugar
Dusting
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees
With the firm butter, grease a 10” porcelain tart dish
Fill the pie pan with the pitted cherries
In a large mixing bowl, sift flour and salt together
Add sugar
Gradually whisk in whole eggs, egg yolks, milk and heavy cream
Add vanilla and kirsch and continue to whisk
Using a sieve, strain the batter over the cherries
Bake until puffed and browned, about 45 minutes
Let cool until warm (it will sink slightly)
Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs