Cherry Clafoutis

Makes 8-10 servings

Ingredients

Butter

1 tablespoon

Fresh Cherries, pitted

1 1/2 cups

All-Purpose Flour

3 tablespoons

Salt

Pinch

Sugar

1/4 cup

Large Eggs

4 each

Large Egg Yolks

2 each

Milk

1 cup

Heavy Cream

1 cup

Vanilla Extract

1/2 teaspoon

Kirsch

3 tablespoons

Confectioners’ Sugar

Dusting

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

With the firm butter, grease a 10” porcelain tart dish

Fill the pie pan with the pitted cherries

In a large mixing bowl, sift flour and salt together

Add sugar

Gradually whisk in whole eggs, egg yolks, milk and heavy cream

Add vanilla and kirsch and continue to whisk

Using a sieve, strain the batter over the cherries

Bake until puffed and browned, about 45 minutes

Let cool until warm (it will sink slightly)

Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve

