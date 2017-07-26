Contact Betty bettyscookingnow@gmail.com

Chewy Oatmeal Cookies with Chocolate Bits and Honey, Betty – adapted from Americas Test Kitchen – Makes approximately 20 - 22 cookies

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

6 T (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 T honey

1/4 cup + 2 T neutral flavored vegetable oil, eg. avocado or grapeseed oil

1 large egg plus 1 yolk

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cup sea salt type dark chocolate (about 4½ -5 oz chocolate bars, cut into small pieces) or other chocolate morsels (for plain oatmeal cookies, chocolate can be omitted)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375⁰ F. Set rack to middle position. Line 2 half- sheet pans with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt, and baking soda and whisk or stir briskly with a fork, then set aside.

2. Heat an 8-10 inch deep skillet and add butter. Swirl pan as butter melts. The butter will foam up then subside. Use a wood or silicone spatula to scrape bottom of pan as solids that separate out. As soon as the solids become medium brown and has a nutty fragrance, shut off heat and set the pan aside and stir in cinnamon. Scrape the browned butter into a medium bowl. Let it cool slightly, add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, honey and oil into the browned butter and stir till well combined. Add the egg, yolk, and vanilla. Continue stirring till there are no lumps.

3 Add the butter, sugar, egg mixture to the flour mixture and stir until well combined. Add oats and chocolate bits, if using, and stir until evenly distributed- the mixture will be stiff but soft.

4. Use a 1¾“diameter round ice cream scoop to portion out dough. Place dough balls 2 inches apart on prepared sheet pans, about 8-10 dough portions per pan. Slightly dampen fingers and flatten each ball into 2½” rounds.

5. Bake, 1 sheet at a time (or 2 if oven can accommodate 2 sheets side by side); Do not place cookie sheets on more than one rack. Bake about 8-10 minutes until cookie edges are barely light brown and centers are still soft to touch (turn sheet pans half way through baking). Set cookie sheet on a wire rack and let rest for 2-3 minutes, then transfer cookies to the rack directly to cool. Meanwhile, place second tray of cookies into oven. When the first cookie sheet has cooled completely, reuse the parchment paper and arrange more dough balls on sheet, flatten, and bake as before. Repeat until all the cookie dough has been used.

6. Store leftover cookies in an airtight jar or container. Cookies will stay chewy for a couple of days.

