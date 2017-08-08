Chicken chili verde

www.jenniferbrule.com

Recipe:

3/4 cup chicken broth

4 large chicken thighs (bone-in, skin on)

1 teaspoon ground cumin, more to taste

1 teaspoon salt, more to taste

2 medium red skin potatoes, diced

2 Poblano chili peppers, trimmed and diced

1 large green bell pepper, trimmed and diced

1 fat jalapeño, trimmed and diced

4 cups chopped tomatillos

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 plump garlic cloves, minced

1 small bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped (equalling 1 & 1/2 to 2 cups chopped)

1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Pour chicken broth into the slow cooker then lay in chicken thighs and season with half of the cumin and salt. Toss together remaining ingredients, except beans, and pile them into the slow cooker. Cover and set on high for 4 to 6 hours. Mash potatoes a bit during the last half hour.

Before serving, take chicken thighs out; pull the meat from the bones, discarding bones and skin. Shred the meat and add it back into the chili. Pour beans in then, too.

Taste and season with more salt or cumin is desired.

Serve with chopped, fresh jalapeños, shredded sharp cheddar, sour cream and tortilla chips.

